5 pet-friendly Thanksgiving foods

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s hard not to give our cute furry friends a treat while at the Thanksgiving table. However, it is important to double-check our foods are safe before sharing them.
The Louisiana SPCA shared 5 Thanksgiving foods that are safe for your pet:
- Turkey can be a wonderful lean protein to share with your pet. You will just want to be sure to remove any excess skin or fat, stick with white meat, and make sure there are no bones.
- Cranberry sauce is just fine for a pet, but watch the amount of sugar in it. It’s recommended to only provide a small helping to your pet’s plate or let them lick your spoon.
- Plain green beans are a wonderful treat for pets. Fresh vegetables are a great addition to any diet.
- Potatoes are a great, filling vegetable to share with your pet. However, even though the potatoes themselves are not harmful to pets, be aware of additional ingredients used to make mashed potatoes.
- Pumpkin can also be a sweet treat for your pet, but perhaps take a small portion of canned pumpkin out before mixing it into the pumpkin pie filling to avoid extra sugar.
While these foods are technically safe for consumption, portion sizes are still an important factor when sharing your Thanksgiving feasts with your pets, according to the Louisiana LSPCA.
It is also important to stay cautious about leaving alcoholic beverages out around pets, so watch out for signs of distress like vomiting or lethargy in case your pet does consume something they aren’t supposed to.
“A small amount of hard alcohol has the potential to kill a small cat or dog," Jessica Lovelady, Director of the Louisiana SPCA Community Clinic, said.
While your normal vet office might be closed on Thanksgiving, there are several 24-hour emergency vet clinics, but the Louisiana SPCA Community Clinic is not an emergency clinic.
For more information about pet safety tips this holiday season visit www.la-spca.org/petholidaysafety.
