New health facility coming to Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Elifin Realty announced Wednesday, Nov. 27 that is has sold a property on Plank Road where a new health facility will be built.
The 3.32-acre lot, located at 7070 Plank Rd., is near I-110 and Airline Highway on the corner of Plank Road and Crown Avenue. It was purchased by Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative, a non-profit group.
The non-profit plans to break ground on the property in January of 2020 to build a 12,000 square foot medical facility. The group’s mission is to increase access to high quality medical care for underserved populations in the Baton Rouge area, regardless of their ability to pay.
BRPCC hopes to see continued healthcare development in this area.
