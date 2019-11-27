Mary’s Eye on the Tigers: 11/26/2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU student-athlete and WAFB intern Mary Chauvin produces a new digital series giving insight on Tiger athletics.
She’s got a unique perspective because she’s with so many of LSU’s sports figures on a regular basis.
In this episode, one topic that Mary covers is the possibility of quarterback Joe Burrow facing his former school, Ohio State, in the College Football Playoff.
She will try to answer questions LSU fans may have.
You can contact her on her Twitter account @maryychauvin.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.