Leadership Livingston Alumni collecting blankets for non-profits

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leadership Livingston Alumni is launching a blanket drive to benefit non-profit organizations in Livingston Parish.
The drive was launched after the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce was contacted by a local agency seeking help in providing blankets to clients.
“We saw how quickly the business community rallied to help our local citizens in need. We decided to jump in and expand on the help we offered last year. The perfect vehicle for the Livingston Parish Chamber to complete this project through is our Leadership Livingston Alumni program,” said April Wehrs, president and CEO of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Blankets will be collected at the chamber of commerce office, located at 248 Veterans Blvd. in Denham Springs.
“Leadership Alumni has been a part of championing our community through the Leadership Livingston class and have already completed impactful community projects. They are excited to take this on. Originally, we looked at providing blankets for one agency, but decided that there would be a greater reach if all agencies in Livingston Parish were able to participate,” said Wehrs.
Blanket donations will be accepted Dec. 2 through 20. Once collected, blankets will be distributed to non-profit agencies throughout the parish.
To learn more about the project and how you can help, click here, or call 225-665-8155.
