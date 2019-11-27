1 critically injured in shooting near Plank Road, Dalton Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting near Plank Road and Dalton Street Wednesday.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 near the intersection of Plank Road and Dalton Street. Emergency officials confirm one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police officials say the male victim sustained life-threatening injuries.
There’s also a crime scene nearby in the 2500 block of Osceola Street. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are on scene there investigating as well. Officials believe the two scenes are connected.
Details about what happened aren’t clear right now. We will update this story when we have more information.
