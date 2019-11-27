FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thanksgiving, Black Friday expected to stay dry; rain returns for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many WAFB neighborhoods recorded 1″ or more of rain Wednesday, but the area did endure the frontal passage without any severe weather. By mid to late morning, skies were clearing over the Red Stick region and sunshine warmed the afternoon to near 70° for some WAFB communities.
Clouds will be returning during the night, however, with a projected Thanksgiving sunrise around 50° for metro Baton Rouge. It won’t be the prettiest of fall days, with mostly cloudy skies to a sun/cloud mix expected through Thanksgiving Day. But we all stay dry, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, close to the norm for this time of year.
Expect a sun/cloud mix Black Friday, with sunrise temperatures again near 50° and afternoon temperatures climbing up to around 70° for the Capital City region.
Unfortunately, rain returns over the weekend as the next cold front approaches from the northwest, and that forecast has LSU and SU fans a little anxious.
Saturday afternoon tailgating looks like it should be mainly dry for both Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Indeed, the Jaguar Nation need not worry about rain since the Bayou Classic is in the Superdome, but the story may be a bit different for the LSU faithful.
Timing will be everything for Tiger Stadium and Senior Night against the Aggies. The latest run of the ECMWF (Euro model) suggests a few mainly light showers during the evening, with the bulk of the frontal rains arriving in Baton Rouge closer to midnight. The latest GFS run also keeps the bulk of the rains out of Baton Rouge until midnight or so, although the mid-evening rains look a bit more pronounced.
Based on the uncertainty in the timing of the rains at this point, the Storm Team suggests LSU fans plan on toting the rain gear. Of course, the forecast timing may change between now and Saturday afternoon, but we suggest you at least have it in mind for now. For the Jaguar Nation, the 4 p.m. kickoff suggests the game will be over well before any significant rains arrive in the Crescent City.
It looks like the rains will be winding down Sunday morning, with skies becoming mostly clear into the afternoon.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center is already noting a Slight Risk for severe storms across the Bayou State with this weekend front, with the threat ending by or before 6 a.m. for metro Baton Rouge. At the same time, the NWS Weather Prediction Center rainfall experts are suggesting rain totals will likely be under 1″ for most or all of the WAFB region.
A cooler and drier (less humid) air mass will settle in behind the weekend front. The Extended First Alert Outlook calls for sunny skies next Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s for the northern half of the WAFB viewing area Tuesday morning, with skies become partly cloudy by mid-week. The next rainmaker currently expected to arrive Friday, Dec. 6.
