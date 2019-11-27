FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rains exiting by mid-morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front is passing the local area early this morning. This front will trigger a line of showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two.
Rain will be over for the local area by mid-morning.
Cooler air filters in as clouds hang around throughout the day.
High temperatures today occurred just after midnight in the mid 70°s. Expect afternoon temperatures to only reach the mid 60°s.
Thanksgiving Thursday won’t be the prettiest of days as clouds look to stay around the area. But those clouds won’t create any rainfall which will be welcomed. Temperatures will cool in the morning dipping into the upper 40°s. Afternoon highs will be quite comfortable reaching the mid to upper 60°s.
Black Friday shoppers will maybe just need a light jacket as temperatures Thursday night and early Friday morning fall into the 50°s.
Our next cold front will be stronger and is set to arrive late Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will be increasing in coverage after sunset.
That does not mean good news for the LSU game Saturday night and the Bayou Classic in New Orleans Saturday evening.
While Southern’s game will be in the dome, you’ll want the poncho as you go in and come out of the Superdome.
LSU fans will need the wet weather gear and we could see some strong to severe storms occur during the night time hours Saturday into early Sunday as the cold front passes.
Right now, damaging winds and a brief tornado are the main concerns.
This front will bring a bigger chill for back to work and school. Morning lows to start the work/school week will be in the 30°s. Highs only top out in the 50°s Monday and Tuesday. A gradual warm-up is expected to occur as we move through the week with maybe a few showers by late week.
