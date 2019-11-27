Baton Rouge stores report Joe Burrow Sports Illustrated issue in high demand

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The phones were already ringing when employees of the Barnes & Noble on Citiplace Drive in Baton Rouge arrived for work Wednesday morning.
Nearly every caller had the same question.
They wanted to know if the new Sports Illustrated magazine with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on the cover had arrived yet.
An employee at that location says they took 15 calls about the magazine in just the first hour they were open Wednesday.
Unfortunately, the magazines have not arrived yet and employees are not certain when they will. An employee at Barnes & Noble at Perkins Rowe says they are expecting a shipment sometime this weekend.
WAFB’s Matt Houston visited Burrow’s parents at their home in Ohio Tuesday.
They showed him a copy of a photo of Burrow, as a toddler, sitting in a highchair “reading” Sports Illustrated. Nearly 21 years later, their son is now on the magazine’s cover.
