Baton Rouge stores report Joe Burrow Sports Illustrated issue in high demand

EDITOR’S NOTE: Matt Houston says he got incredible content on his trip to Joe Burrow’s hometown of The Plains, Ohio including lots of “Geaux Joe” signs around town! He also spent part of his trip visiting with Joe’s parents who are beaming with pride about their son’s success. Be sure to catch Matt’s report during our special “Eye on the Title” to air on December 5th at 6:30 p.m. on WAFB.