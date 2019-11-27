Baton Rouge stores report Joe Burrow Sports Illustrated issue in high demand

Joe Burrow graces the cover of Sports Illustrated. (Source: Twitter)
By WAFB Staff | November 27, 2019 at 11:21 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 11:21 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The phones were already ringing when employees of the Barnes & Noble on Citiplace Drive in Baton Rouge arrived for work Wednesday morning.

Nearly every caller had the same question.

They wanted to know if the new Sports Illustrated magazine with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on the cover had arrived yet.

An employee at that location says they took 15 calls about the magazine in just the first hour they were open Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the magazines have not arrived yet and employees are not certain when they will. An employee at Barnes & Noble at Perkins Rowe says they are expecting a shipment sometime this weekend.

WAFB’s Matt Houston visited Burrow’s parents at their home in Ohio Tuesday.

They showed him a copy of a photo of Burrow, as a toddler, sitting in a highchair “reading” Sports Illustrated. Nearly 21 years later, their son is now on the magazine’s cover.

Joe Burrow as an infant looks at an issue of Sports Illustrated in the late 1990s, nearly 20 years before he would be on the cover of the magazine for his outstanding performance during as LSU's quaterback during the 2019 season.
Joe Burrow as an infant looks at an issue of Sports Illustrated in the late 1990s, nearly 20 years before he would be on the cover of the magazine for his outstanding performance during as LSU's quaterback during the 2019 season. (Source: WAFB)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Matt Houston says he got incredible content on his trip to Joe Burrow’s hometown of The Plains, Ohio including lots of “Geaux Joe” signs around town! He also spent part of his trip visiting with Joe’s parents who are beaming with pride about their son’s success. Be sure to catch Matt’s report during our special “Eye on the Title” to air on December 5th at 6:30 p.m. on WAFB.

