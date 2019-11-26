VIDEO: Person wanted after being seen on surveillance trying to break into car

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a person who can be seen on surveillance video trying to break into a car.
Deputies say the person is wanted for attempted simple burglary of a vehicle and criminal trespassing. Officials say the incident happened in the Pelican Crossing subdivision on Nov. 16. The person was seen wearing a hoodie and gloves.
Anyone with information on the alleged thief’s whereabouts is asked to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
