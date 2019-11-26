St. Vincent de Paul hosting 10th Annual Turkey Carving Contest, Thanksgiving meal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As it has done for the last nine years, St. Vincent de Paul is set to host its 10th Annual Turkey Carving Contest. The organization will also host its special Thanksgiving meal Thursday.
Baton Rouge officials will compete Wednesday, Nov. 27 to see who is best at carving up a Thanksgiving turkey. Contestants will be judged on a number of categories. Those expected to participate are Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana Housing Corporation Executive Director Keith Cunningham, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore, Major Reginald Brown, Coroner Beau Clark, Southern University Head Football Coach Dawson Odums, Councilwoman Tara Wicker, as well as many others.
The turkey carving contest will take place Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul dining room, located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place. Turkeys carved during the contest will be served at the organization’s Thanksgiving meal the following day.
For 38 years now, St. Vincent de Paul has hosted a special Thanksgiving Day meal for the poor and homeless. The meal will take place Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Vincent de Paul’s Holiday Helpers will also be serving a Thanksgiving meal at the Raising Cane’s River Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Homeless service providers will be on site at the meals to offer outreach services to those experiencing homelessness.
The congregation at B’nai Israel has donated the turkeys for both Thanksgiving meals.
