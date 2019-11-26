St. Vincent de Paul hosting 10th Annual Turkey Carving Contest, Thanksgiving meal

Baton Rouge officials will compete Wednesday, Nov. 27 to see who is best at carving up a Thanksgiving turkey. Contestants will be judged on a number of categories. Those expected to participate are Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana Housing Corporation Executive Director Keith Cunningham, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore, Major Reginald Brown, Coroner Beau Clark, Southern University Head Football Coach Dawson Odums, Councilwoman Tara Wicker, as well as many others.