Scout leader held on $50 million bond for pornography involving juveniles

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A 50-year-old Boy Scout leader is being held on a massive bond for charges related to pornography involving juveniles.
According to court documents from the Livingston Parish Prison, Randy Miller Jr. was booked Tuesday, Nov. 26. The case is being handled by the Attorney General’s Office.
Miller is charged with 500 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13-years-old.
The FBI, ATF, Livingston and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Offices, Louisiana State Police, and the Office of Homeland Security all assisted the Attorney General’s Office.
WAFB’s Chief Investigator Kiran Chawla is working to get more information. Those details will be added here as soon as they are available.
