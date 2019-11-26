Salvation Army distributing Thanksgiving meals

(WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge is set to host its Thanksgiving Community Outreach Dinner Wednesday, Nov. 27, at which about 3,000 meals will be served in Ascension Parish, as well as multiple locations in East Baton Rouge Parish.
GONZALES
- 10:30 to 11 a.m. - First United Methodist Church, 224 W Constitution St.
- 11 to 11:30 a.m. - Magnolia Crossing Apartments, 2824 S Burnside Ave.
NORTH BATON ROUGE
- 10 to 11 a.m. - 4025 W Brookstown Dr.
- 10:30 to 11 a.m. - Scotland Square
- 11 to 11:30 a.m. - Spanish Arms Apartments
- 4 to 7 p.m. - 7361 Airline Hwy. (drive-thru pickup)
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.