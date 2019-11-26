Parents say son with autism slapped in face by teacher at Baton Rouge elementary school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -
The 9News Investigators are looking into claims of abuse at a Baton Rouge elementary school.
A 6-year-old boy’s parents tell WAFB’s Scottie Hunter that bruises on his face were put there by his teacher. They say it happened about two weeks ago at Magnolia Woods Elementary School. The parents say the child’s teacher slapped the boy for misbehaving. The 1st grader has autism, and his parents say he sometimes has tantrums, but they believe the teacher crossed the line.
“As a mother, it’s almost like I went numb. You have all these emotions. You want to get to the person. You want to cry because your child is, you know, in pain and telling you his face hurts," said Shannon Plummer, the boy’s mother.
“Just because a situation gets tough don’t give you the excuse to hit someone’s child and if you are going to conduct yourself like that, with a child with a disability, then that speaks volumes of your character and you know school systems do not need teachers like that," said Herbert Plummer, the boy’s father.
When his parents took him to the hospital to get checked out, they say doctors called the police and got the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) involved. But what happened to that teacher and what is the school saying about all this?
