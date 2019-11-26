Michael Thomas stays on track to shatter Marvin Harrison’s reception record

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Through 11 games, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has amassed an eye-popping 104 receptions to go along with his 1,242 yards. Thomas is the fastest to 100 catches in the first 11 contest in NFL history.
But, the fourth-year product out of Ohio State is primed to break some bigger records.
Marvin Harrison owns the NFL record for most receptions in a season with a 143 grabs in 2002. “Can’t guard Mike” is on pace to shatter that mark with a 151 receptions.
Drew Brees was asked after the win over the Panthers to breakdown a game within a game to get Thomas the ball.
“You’re referencing everything throughout the course of the game. That formation, that alignment, that release pattern, what did they see, how did they react to it, what can you kind of keep in your back pocket for later on. That’s the game within the game.”
Thomas also leads the wide receiver group in Pro Bowl voting. He’s eighth overall in the voting that includes all positions.
