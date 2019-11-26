Man, 34, killed in shooting on Blvd. De Province

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 34-year-old man died after a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.
The victim, Marquis McCoy, was shot around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The incident happened in the 1800 block of Blvd. De Province, which connects Old Hammond Hwy. and N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. This was the second shooting to happen in that area within a 24-hour window.
This incident was also the fifth shooting within Baton Rouge city limits to happen over a two-day period. They resulted in three deaths and two injuries.
No suspect or motive has been identified in this case. If you know anything that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).
