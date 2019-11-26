LSU assistant Joe Brady named semifinalist for Broyles Award

Burrow is the first player in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season. He leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation in passing yards (4,014), passing yards per game (364.9), and passing touchdowns (41). He’s also No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in total offense (386.6) and points responsible for (248). Burrow has already broken the LSU single-season record for completions, passing yards, touchdowns, and total offense. In 11 games, Burrow has completed 291-of-369 passes for 4,014 yards, 41 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He’s thrown at least one touchdown pass in 15 straight games and he’s gone over the 300-yard mark in 11 of the last 14 games.