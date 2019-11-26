Honey Pecan Pie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No one really knows how many variations there are for this premier holiday dessert. Pecan pies can be flavored with everything from figs to persimmons and even swirled in chocolate. This favorite recipe seems to outshine them all.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 1 (9-inch) pie
Ingredients:
½ cup White Oak Estate & Gardens Honey
1 cup chopped pecans
1 (9-inch) uncooked pie shell
¼ pound butter
1 cup sugar
3 eggs, beaten
½ cup light corn syrup
½ tsp lemon juice
1 tsp vanilla extract
pinch ground cinnamon
pinch ground nutmeg
Method: Preheat oven to 425°F.
In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, brown butter over medium-high heat. Do not burn. Remove and let cool slightly.
In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar, eggs, corn syrup, and honey. Using a wire whisk, blend all ingredients well.
Add browned butter, lemon juice, vanilla, and pecans. Season to taste using cinnamon and nutmeg. Continue to whip until all ingredients are well blended.
Pour into pie shell and bake on center rack of oven for 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 375°F and bake an additional 35 minutes.
Remove from oven and let cool before serving.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.