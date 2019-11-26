Grandfather charged in cruise ship death describes ‘disbelief’ at toddler’s fatal fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man from Indiana whose granddaughter fell from a cruise ship said he was in "disbelief" when he saw what happened. Salvatore Anello spoke exclusively to CBS News in his first interview after being hit with criminal charges in his granddaughter's death.
Anello was holding 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand on a cruise in Puerto Rico when she slipped from his grasp and fell more than 10 stories from a window. Anello is now charged with negligent homicide for what he says was an accident.
"I remember trying to find her on the floor and then I saw her fall, I saw her fall, I saw her fall and I was just in disbelief. And I was like 'Oh my God.' And I think for a while I was in shock and I was just standing there. And then I just remember screaming that I thought there was glass. I thought there was glass. I still say it to myself, it's just, I kind of relive it all the time and I just thought there was glass there. I don't know what else to tell you," Anello said.
“It seems like it’s all not real. She’s such a beautiful little girl. Perfect little girl,” Anello said.
Right after that interview, the family attorney, Michael Winkelman, showed medical records which support Angello’s claim that he is colorblind, diagnosed by a doctor.
Angello is due back in court in Puerto Rico December 17, 2019. If he’s convicted, he faces three years in prison.
Chloe's parents plan to file suit against Royal Caribbean before the end of the year.
In a statement, the cruise line called this a tragic incident and said it would have no further comment, out of respect for the family and because of the pending court case.
