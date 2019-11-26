FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers ramping up after midnight as cold front moves through

The rain should be out of the area by or before noon Wednesday, with skies becoming partly cloudy through the afternoon. Mid-afternoon temperatures will climb to around 70°. The skies will never completely clear as we go from partly cloudy skies to a sun/cloud mix for Thanksgiving Day (Thursday) and Friday, although both days will be rain-free. What’s more, don’t be expecting much of a cool down behind Wednesday’s front either. The Storm Team is calling for lows to only drop into the 50s Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 60s on Thanksgiving and the low 70s on Black Friday.