FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers ramping up after midnight as cold front moves through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers have been tracking from south to north across portions of the WAFB region Tuesday, but impacts were minimal through mid-afternoon. The First Alert Forecast maintains scattered passing showers through the evening and beyond midnight, with rain chances then ramping up considerably between 3 and 9 a.m. Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the area from the northwest.
Be prepared for rain with a few thunderstorms for that Wednesday morning commute. In fact, most of the WAFB area is included under a Marginal Risk for severe storms. The primary risks will also be during that 3 to 9 a.m. window for metro Baton Rouge. While a brief tornado touchdown cannot be completely ruled out, isolated damaging winds are the most likely severe weather threat.
The rain should be out of the area by or before noon Wednesday, with skies becoming partly cloudy through the afternoon. Mid-afternoon temperatures will climb to around 70°. The skies will never completely clear as we go from partly cloudy skies to a sun/cloud mix for Thanksgiving Day (Thursday) and Friday, although both days will be rain-free. What’s more, don’t be expecting much of a cool down behind Wednesday’s front either. The Storm Team is calling for lows to only drop into the 50s Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 60s on Thanksgiving and the low 70s on Black Friday.
Rain returns to the area Saturday evening and night, extending into early Sunday as the next cold front works from west to east across the Lower Mississippi Valley. The LSU Tiger faithful, as well as the Jaguar Nation down in New Orleans, need to plan accordingly.
After highs in the upper 70s Saturday ahead of the weekend cold front, Red Stick temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s Sunday, with clearing skies for the afternoon.
The “chill” arrives Monday and Tuesday, although sunshine will prevail both days. Plan for highs in the mid to upper 50s Monday, with lows dipping to near freezing for metro Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will moderate a bit Wednesday, but rain is back in the picture to close out the work week.
