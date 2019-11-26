BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo to host ZooLights Nov. 29 through Dec. 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is all set to open its annual holiday lights display event, ZooLights. The festive trail through the zoo features more than 50 light displays of animals and traditional holiday icons.
The even is open Nov. 29 through Dec. 30, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the grounds closing at 9 p.m.
For the second year now, the zoo will be partnering with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for the event. Each guest who brings a non-perishable food item to the event will get a 50% discount on the admission price. All food donations will go directly to the food bank.
- Adults/teens - $5
- Seniors - $4
- Children (2 to 12-years-old) - $3
- Friends of the Zoo members - $3
“ZooLights is a remarkable holiday tradition bringing joy to the Baton Rouge community. Joining with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to provide food donations and replenish their provisions during the season of giving, makes perfect sense. The zoo is about families and we encourage our guests to give back and get back this holiday season through this ideal partnership," said Phil Frost, director of the zoo.
“We truly appreciate the zoo’s willingness to bring the joy of food to tables in the Baton Rouge area while sharing the joyful holiday experience of ZooLights,” said Mike Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
During ZooLights, the Safari Post Gift Shop and Flamingo Café will stay open and feature special holiday treats.
- Nov. 29 - Coca Cola Santa visit
- Nov. 30 - Ornament crafting
- Dec. 6 and 7 - Safari Santa
- Dec. 13 and 14 - Art Gone Wild
- Dec. 20 and 21 - Ornament crafting
For more info about ZooLights, click here.
