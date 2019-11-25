WATCH: Surveillance video captures dog 'driving’ suv across four lanes of traffic

SLIDELL, La. (WAFB) - The Slidell Police Department released a surveillance video of a 5-pound chihuahua inadvertently putting a vehicle in reverse before traveling backward across four lanes of traffic.
Officers reported a couple was pumping gas at a gas station on Gause Boulevard while their dog remained in the vehicle. A mechanical issue allowed the pup to switch gears without having to press the brake.
The vehicle ended up in reverse and crossed a four-lane highway before eventually coming to rest at a gas station on the opposite end of the highway. Officers say one of the owners did sustain a minor injury while trying to chase down the vehicle.
Despite the somewhat humorous nature of the situation, authorities stressed the importance of using caution when leaving pets inside of vehicles.
“It is a miracle that no one was seriously injured and that no other vehicles were struck during this incident,” states a caption posted along with the video.
The video can be viewed below:
