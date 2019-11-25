SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man wanted for stealing package from home in Gonzales

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man wanted for stealing package from home in Gonzales
Police say this man stole a package off the front porch of a home in Gonzales.
By Rachael Thomas | November 25, 2019 at 3:19 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 3:19 PM

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is currently looking for a man seen on surveillance video stealing a package from the front porch of a home in Gonzales.

Police say the theft happened Nov. 12 and that the suspected thief left in a white van that did not have a license plate displayed on the back of the vehicle. Police say the package contained a baby item for an expecting couple.

The van did not have a license plate on the back.
The van did not have a license plate on the back. (Source: Gonzales Police Department)
Police say the man left the home in this white van.
Police say the man left the home in this white van. (Source: Gonzales Police Department)
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man steals package from home in Gonzales

Police are urging people to remain vigilant about package thefts, especially with the holiday season upon us.

Anyone with information about the thief should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.