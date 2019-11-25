SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man wanted for stealing package from home in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is currently looking for a man seen on surveillance video stealing a package from the front porch of a home in Gonzales.
Police say the theft happened Nov. 12 and that the suspected thief left in a white van that did not have a license plate displayed on the back of the vehicle. Police say the package contained a baby item for an expecting couple.
Police are urging people to remain vigilant about package thefts, especially with the holiday season upon us.
Anyone with information about the thief should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.
