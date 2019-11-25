State museum system looking for public feedback through brief survey

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Museum System is looking for the public's feedback to improve operations.
LSM wants people to fill out a quick survey about their experiences and visits to museums across the state. The goal of this project is to design and implement a system to improve LSM’s operations, finances, fundraising, community image, programming, attendance, facilities, and staff to make it a more efficient, entrepreneurial, and accountable cultural institution for generations to come.
Fill out the survey here.
The survey is available until Nov. 30. After completing the survey, participants will have the option to include contact information at the end to be entered into a drawing for one of five Family and Friends memberships offered through the Friends of the Cabildo. The membership includes free admission for two adults and any children under the age of 18 to all public Louisiana State Museum properties.
