Shooting investigation underway on Fairchild Street

The vehicle and body were discovered in the 1400 block of Fairchild Street near Scenic Highway. A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were alerted to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. when area residents heard gunfire. Officers arrived on scene to discover the body laying outside of the driver’s side of the vehicle. The spokesperson said the victim was male. Other details about the victim and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed.