Sammy’s Grill location closed temporarily; holiday orders to be filled

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central location of Sammy’s Grill is closed temporarily. The owner tells WAFB’s Scottie Hunter the closure comes as a pipe burst two weeks ago. Management posted to their Facebook page alerting customers to the inconvenience.
Owner, Sammy Nagem, tells WAFB they’re working aggressively to meet a quick timeline for when the restaurant will reopen, but all holiday orders that have been placed through the location are expected to be fulfilled.
“We are currently closed, but it is temporary. We should be reopened by next week. We are fulfilling all holiday orders,” said Nagem Monday, Nov. 25.
Some customers have expressed concern over the sudden closure and fear the restaurant may be closed indefinitely, like the Zachary location, which closed in June. The restaurant chain was the subject of a 9News investigative report recently as concern grew over financial problems with the restaurant after some employees reported complaints about not being able to cash checks.
When asked about the process for fulfilling holiday orders, the owner says they will be distributing those orders out of the Central location.
