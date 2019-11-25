Remains of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard believed to be found

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials believe the remains of missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard have been found.
“I can confirm that human remains have been found and we have good reason to suspect they are that of Aniah Blanchard," said Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
Hughes says the remains were found off of County Road 2.
The remains were several feet into the woodline, according to Auburn police.
ALEA and Auburn police are investigating.
