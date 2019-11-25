Over 50 of Holly Clegg’s favorite recipes released in cookbook benefitting cancer research fund

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A collection of over 50 of Holly Clegg’s favorite recipes gathered during her time in hospice is being released in a digital cookbook. Proceeds from the cookbook will be donated to Clegg’s Gastric Research Cancer Fund at MD Anderson.
“She was excited to reflect and consolidate her favorite recipes in one place and launch a digital cookbook knowing 100% of the proceeds would go towards her gastric cancer research fund that our family started in June and has already raised over $300,000,” said Clegg’s daughter, Haley Clegg Nusbaum. “The fund was the legacy she wanted to leave behind.”
Clegg, a well-known food writer from Baton Rouge, ended her battle with stomach cancer Friday, Nov. 1 while surrounded by loved ones in Dallas.
“Baton Rouge is so good to me. I always say I wouldn’t have been on the national map if it weren’t for Baton Rouge, you know and I thank everybody out there for being supporters of my cookbook,” said Clegg in a July interview with WAFB.
Copies of the cookbook can be purchased and downloaded by clicking the link here. After clicking the link, navigate to the “SHOP EBOOKS” tab. The title of the cookbook is “Holly Clegg’s 50+ Favorites.”
