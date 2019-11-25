Mr. Ronnie’s donut shop announces closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular, 24-hour donut shop has announced it will be closing the doors on its Baton Rouge location.
According to a Facebook post, Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts will be closing shop in the capital city and relocated to Cut Off, Louisiana. The donut shop was located off of Lee Drive.
“Thank you Baton Rouge for 6 years of letting us serve you. Thank you to all of our customers we appreciate all of your business and support,” the post read.
Hundreds of patrons expressed their sorrows in comments on the post.
