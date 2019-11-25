Mother arrested after missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams’ remains found near Demopolis, Ala.

The child neglect charges stem from a witness statement. According to the warrant, a neighbor living in the same apartment complex as the Williams reported seeing Taylor Rose wandering around the apartment complex alone multiple times, The neighbor told investigators on one occasion he asked the little girl what she was doing and she responded “Looking for my mama.” He took her back to her apartment, which he describes as cluttered with trash bags and boxes stacked on top of each other, and told her to lock the door. The neighbor reports seeing Taylor Rose alone on several other occasions, always wearing the same pajamas and carrying the same doll.