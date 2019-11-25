LWCC purchases, plans to demolish LaQuinta near I-10 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp. bought LaQuinta on S. Acadian Thruway for $4.4M a few weeks ago.
Seth D. Irby, LWCC’s Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, said the hotel closed its doors Thursday, Nov. 7.
LWCC bought the 2.7-acre property from S. Hospitality, LLC, which invests in low-performing hotel properties.
Irby said the corporation does not plan to run the property as a hotel but to demolition the two-floor building. He does not know yet when demolition will start.
He added that LWCC doesn’t know what it’ll do with the property, but expanding its campus footprint is on the table.
LWCC wants to invest in that business corridor area as TJ Ribbs and Mestizo Restaurant renovate their restaurants in that area.
