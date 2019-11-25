Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Texas A&M Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists Monday afternoon to preview the game against Texas A&M and recap the Tigers’ victory over Arkansas.
LSU (11-0, 7-0 SEC) cruised to a 56-20 win over Arkansas (2-9, 0-7 SEC) and can finish no worse than a tie for first place in the SEC West with Alabama. The Tigers own the tiebreaker after their 46-41 victory over the Tide.
Quarterback Joe Burrow was 23-of-28 for 327 yards and three touchdowns against Arkansas. Burrow became the fourth SEC quarterback to surpass 4,000 passing yards in a season. He has now thrown for 6,908 yards as a Tiger to jump JaMarcus Russell (6,625 yards) into third place on LSU’s career passing yards list. Burrow has thrown 41 touchdown passes this season. He is the first QB in SEC history with more than 4,000 yards passing and 40 touchdown thrown.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had six carries for a career-high 188 yards and three touchdowns. He now has more than 1,000 yards rushing in 2019. He also caught seven passes for another 65 yards against the Razorbacks.
LSU is the first team in SEC history with a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher, and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season. The Tigers have now accumulated 6,172 yards of offense on the season, which is another school record for this group. LSU had 612 yards of total offense to just 304 for Arkansas.
The Aggies are coming into Tiger Stadium after suffering a 19-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) was held to -1 yard rushing and 274 yards overall, just one week after piling up 319 yards against South Carolina. Texas A&M was facing Georgia for the first time since joining the SEC in 2012 and it was the Aggies’ first trip to Athens and Sanford Stadium since 1980.
Junior QB Kellen Mond joined 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel as the only players in school history with more 7,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in their careers. With 275 passing and -8 rushing against the Bulldogs, Mond’s career totals now stand at 7,192 passing and 1,276 rushing. Manziel, who electrified crowds from 2012-13, passed for 7,820 yards and rushed for 2,169 during his sublime career.
Orgeron said LSU will have to put aside the emotions of last season’s loss to Texas A&M in seven overtimes. He said it is about focusing on this team and this year. Coach O said he thinks the game against Texas A&M is a rivalry. He said the game also helps with recruiting. He added he hopes the fans show up because the crowd is a major factor in helping the Tigers win the game.
Orgeron said he liked the way freshman safety Mo Hampton played in replacement of Grant Delpit. He said Delpit is ready to go for Saturday. He added offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles is also ready to go.
Coach O called Mond dangerous. He said Mond played lights out against LSU last year. He added Mond is one of the best players they will face this year.
Orgeron called Burrow one of the top and important recruits LSU has ever had.
There will be 15 seniors honored Saturday night.
