Is public safety in Port Allen at risk?

Chief Brown says the department currently has three openings that he’s in the process of filling. In total, Chief Brown says the department has 21 positions. Five of those are office jobs: the chief, a captain, two detectives, and a secretary. The remaining 16 positions are full-time patrol officers. Of those, three are vacant. When asked how many officers work the roads per shift, Chief Brown responded, “It can vary from three to four because we took some officers and put them in school and got some of them doing the drug task force. We have one doing the drug task force and we also have some in DARE.”