HIV, AIDS diagnosis rates in Baton Rouge ‘significantly lower,’ CDC reports

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders will gather Monday to tout a major public health improvement.
According to the Center for Disease Control, Baton Rouge now has a ‘significantly lower’ ranking among cities for HIV and AIDS diagnosis rates.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and HealthyBR will be holding a press conference to announce the report’s findings Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the Our Lady of the Lake North Clinic, located at 5439 Airline High in Baton Rouge.
