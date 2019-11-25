FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers Tues., a few strong storms possible early Wed.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our weather pattern will see some significant changes over the next 24 hours as a cold front approaches from the west. First, look for a much milder start Tuesday, with wake up temps in the low to mid 60s. A few light showers will also be possible, but rains shouldn’t have a major impact on the morning drive. Scattered showers, generally light to moderate, will remain possible through the day, with highs in the upper 70s.
The main event arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the cold front moves through the region. Showers and t-storms are likely during the overnight hours, with the potential for a few strong to severe storms. Overall, the severe weather threat is low, but the Storm Prediction Center does have a Marginal Risk of severe weather (threat level 1 out of 5) posted for much of the Baton Rouge area.
Any rain should be gone shortly after daybreak Wednesday, with dry and mild weather expected through the remainder of the week. Both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday will likely have some clouds, but both days stay dry, with morning temps in the 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.
We’ll then start to track another cold front slated to arrive by late Saturday. That front could deliver some rain during the LSU game against Texas A&M, but it’s early in the week and we’ve got plenty of time to keep an eye on the timing. Those rains could also impact those of you planning on being in New Orleans for the Bayou Classic.
In the wake of that front, drier and significantly cooler weather settles in from Sunday into early next week.
