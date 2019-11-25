FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers Tues., a few strong storms possible early Wed.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our weather pattern will see some significant changes over the next 24 hours as a cold front approaches from the west. First, look for a much milder start Tuesday, with wake up temps in the low to mid 60s. A few light showers will also be possible, but rains shouldn’t have a major impact on the morning drive. Scattered showers, generally light to moderate, will remain possible through the day, with highs in the upper 70s.