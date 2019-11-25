Eight regional OMV offices will reopen across Louisiana Monday after cyberattack

(WAFB) - Louisiana State Police identified eight Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) locations across the state which will reopen Monday, Nov. 24 after an issue indirectly linked to a cyberattack that crippled state government Monday, Nov. 18 led to extended closures at locations statewide.
The regional offices to reopen include:
· Baton Rouge - 7701 Independence Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
· New Orleans - 100 Veterans Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124
· Shreveport - 9310 Normandie Drive, Shreveport, LA 71118
· Lake Charles - 951 Main Street, Lake Charles, LA 70615
· Alexandria - 5602 Coliseum Boulevard, Alexandria, LA 71303
· Monroe - 5171 Northeast Road, Monroe, LA 71203
· Lafayette - 3241 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette, LA 70507
· Thibodaux - 1424 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux, LA 70301
Closures were extended at OMV locations because servers did not reboot properly after the state allowed them to re-access its networks, two workers at the Baton Rouge office told WAFB.
An LSP spokesperson reported Public Tag Agents will also be open and available to assist with vehicle registrations only. However, the LSP Fingerprinting and Background Check and Concealed Handgun Permit offices will not be open to the public at this time.
Members of the public are asked to only come to the OMV locations to handle “vital time-sensitive OMV business” during the limited regional openings.
“Non-critical personal OMV needs should be held until the system is fully stabilized and expanded to all field offices,” LSP reported.
An LSP spokesperson said troopers will continue to exercise discretion when encountering recently expired driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations during the limited regional openings.
