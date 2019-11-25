BRPD reports third fatal weekend shooting

Generic crime scene BRPD (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | November 25, 2019 at 6:26 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 6:26 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 24, around 6:02 p.m. in the 1800 block of Boulevard de Province.

An unidentified man was shot and transported to a hospital where he died, officials say.

The motive and suspect are unknown.

The shooting happened one day after a man was shot near a business at the intersection of Boulevard de Province and Old Hammond Highway.

In total, five shootings happened over the weekend - three of which were deadly.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

