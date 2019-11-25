Bossier City man gets 39 years for killing toddler son

“Any time there is a death it is tragic but the death of a baby is one of the toughest things we have to deal with” noted Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin. “I am pleased with how our office handled this case and we thank Judge Self for his diligent review of the pre-sentence investigation and of the statements submitted by the baby’s family” Marvin continued. Speaking for the family, the grandmother Robin Bradford said, “We are glad it is over. Now my grandbaby can rest."