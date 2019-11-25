State leaders, school officials kick-off Bayou Classic week

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Government leaders, tourism leaders, Bayou Classic organizers and representatives from Southern and Grambling State Universities kicked-off the festivities for the 46th annual Bayou Classic Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the site of the game, on Nov. 25.
The Bayou Classic is revered as the “Granddaddy” of HBCU college matchups and is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. The game will be televised on NBCSN.
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and New Orlean Mayor LaToya Cantrell welcomed fans to the city and state. Athletic directors and coaches of both universities spoke, some engaging in some polite trash-talking ahead of the huge rivalry game.
The stakes are very high this year, as the Bayou Classic will determine the winner of the SWAC West division. The winner of the Bayou Classic will face Alcorn State in Lorman, Miss. at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 for the SWAC Championship.
The Bayou Classic is the annual extravaganza bringing the fans and alumni of Grambling State University and Southern University to New Orleans each November for a celebration of football, family and the traditions surrounding Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.