Williams has career-high 27 in LSU’s win over Rhode Island

LSU took a 43-39 halftime lead behind 13 points and five rebounds from Williams and 12 points from Days. Neither team led by more than seven during the first half in which Rhode Island got 14 points from Langvine and 12 by Russell. The Tigers used a 9-0 run that Days started with a 3-pointer and Williams finished with a dunk to go up 37-30 with just over 4½ minutes left before the break.