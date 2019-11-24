Thanksgiving meal giveaway, business owners hope to create tradition of giving back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a group of entrepreneurs is giving back to the Baton Rouge community on Sunday afternoon.
Free meals catered by DC Eats will be served from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rose Hill Church located 3765 N Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.
Jasmin Monroe, owner of JJ Monroe Events and Joesph Welsh, owner of Kool Koncepts partnered with several local businesses to launch the inaugural, ‘Rose Hill Give Thanks.’
Monroe and Welsh said the community has supported their businesses over the years, and “Felt it was only right to give back.”
“Not everyone has the luxury of a consistent hot meal or even able to pick through the many dishes on Thanksgiving Day like we do. This is a time to show those in need that there are people here to help and we love them no matter the circumstances,” Monroe said.
Monroe said this event is the first of many events planned to help out the less fortunate. They hope to inspire other business owners to partner and create a tradition of giving.
The group has plans to give away toys in December.
Other event partners include Dymaria Williams Photography, RichKorp, First Financial of Baton Rouge LLC, Jada Lewis Perfect Mix, Conceited Faces by Myiah, Ayden’s Marvelous Creations, Milo Powell Splash Brothers, Ariel Brown Smith & Brown Management and JPickett Trucking.
If your organization is seeking donations for the holiday season and would like to be a part of our “Holiday Helping Hands” series, please send an email to holidayhelpinghands@wafb.com with the subject line ‘Holiday Helping Hands.’ View the types of stories we cover by using the link here.
