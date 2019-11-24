Saints beat Panthers on game-winning field goal from Lutz as time expires

In the fourth, Brees tried to go deep to Smith in the middle of the field but it was picked off by Tre Boston. It proved to be a costly mistake, as the Panthers 50 yards in six plays and Allen found Moore in the end zone from two yards out to tie it at 31-31 with 9:23 left. On their next possession, the Saints went for it on fourth-and-one from their own 45-yard line and failed to convert. On third-and-three from the 5-yard line, New Orleans was called for pass interference and Carolina got the ball at the 3-yard line with a fresh set of downs. The defense stepped up big and a sack on third down moved the Panthers back to the 10-yard line. Slye missed a 28-yard field goal try and the Saints got the ball back with 2:00 left. Brees worked his magic and Lutz did the rest to get the win.