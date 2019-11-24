Public warned of open enrollment scams

(WAFB) - A report from the Better Business Bureau states consumers should pay extra attention when amending of adding to their health coverage through Medicare or the Affordable Care Act (ACA) as deadlines approached. Below are tips from the BBB that can be used to combat scammers.
BBB’s tips for spotting Medicare scams:
- Anyone who tries to sell you Medicare insurance while claiming to be an “official Medicare agent” is a scammer. There are no Medicare sales representatives.
- Ignore anyone who says you must join a prescription drug plan to keep your Medicare coverage. The Medicare prescription drug plan (also known as Part D) is voluntary and has nothing to do with the rest of your Medicare coverage.
- Never give information over the phone to someone who says they need it so you can keep your coverage. Hang up on anyone who asks for a quick payment, threatens you, or offers you free equipment or services in exchange for your information.
- If you need help with Medicare, call 1-800-MEDICARE or go to the official website for Medicare.
BBB’s tips for spotting Affordable Care Act scams:
- Get information, compare plans, and enroll at HealthCare.gov. Check out the new Quality Ratings to see how plans compare to others in your state, based on member experience, medical care, and health plan administration.
- Starting this year, you can also sign up for a plan directly through several certified partners. Make sure the company is on the approved list before giving them your information.
- Need help? Call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596 to ask a question, start or finish an application, compare plans, or enroll. Prefer to meet in person? Use the local assistance tool to find a list of people and organizations in your community who can help you – for free.
- After you apply, you may get a call from the Marketplace asking you to verify or provide information. If you don’t want to answer questions over the phone, ask the representative to mail you a letter with instructions for completing your application.
Enrollees have until December 7 (Medicare) or December 15 (ACA) to make any changes.
