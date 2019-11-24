Pointe Coupee Parish crash claims life of Shreveport man

FORDOCHE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators say Kevin Johnson, 26, was killed after a crash on U.S. Highway 190 east of LA Highway 976 in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Preliminary information from an investigation shows Johnson was driving on U.S. Highway 190 at the same time Kenneth Charles, 63, was traveling in the opposite direction.
Charles failed to yield when making a turn into Johnson’s path, resulting in Johnson’s vehicle striking Charles’ on its passenger side door.
Johnson sustained fatal injuries during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.