Louisiana Parole Project hosts ‘Saints and Second Chances Tailgate Party’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Parole Project is holding a benefit event called “Saints and Second Chances Tailgate Party” on Sunday, November 24,
The event is going on now until 4 p.m. and is being held at Tin Roof Brewery on Wyoming Street.
The Louisiana Parole Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing public safety through advocacy and effective programming for persons who have served long prison sentences so that they may reach their full potential.
Saints fans and supporters will watch the New Orleans Saints versus Carolina Panthers game on a giant 16-foot inflatable outdoor screen. The ticket also includes Louisiana fiddles: gumbo, Cajun stuffed pork loin, jambalaya, white beans, potato salad, other trimmings, and a pint of brew.
Tickets are $30 per person. Students can purchase a ticket for $20, online, in advance of the event. A valid student I.D. must be presented at the door.
All proceeds from ticket sales and the raffles will be used to fund programs and services for Parole Project clients.
There will be other giveaways and a best-dressed super fan contest.
Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Best Dressed Super-Fan winner will receive two complimentary tacos a week for a year from Fuzzy’s Tacos.
Tickets can be purchased via eventbrite.com/saints-second-changes-tickets.
