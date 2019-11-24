FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend begins Monday afternoon

By the weekend, a stronger cold front will look to arrive. Right now long-range weather guidance still hasn’t worked out the exact timing of this system. For now, it looks like rain and maybe some storms will be likely during the second half of Saturday leading into early Sunday morning. That could be problematic for the LSU home game Saturday night and the Bayou Classic revelry down in New Orleans. But this is a low confidence forecast at this time so be sure to check back with us in the coming days as we fine-tune things. This cold front is expected to bring another chill to the air as we move from November into December.