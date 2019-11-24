FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend begins Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will be trending warmer over the course of the next few days, but you’ll still need a coat for early Monday. Morning lows will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s Monday morning. High pressure will then move east bringing southerly winds back to the local area. This will trigger a rapid warm-up into the abbreviated workweek.
Temperatures won’t be nearly as cold Tuesday morning with highs approaching 80 degrees by afternoon.
A storm system and weak cold front will push into the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Expect an increase in showers and maybe even a few t-storms. Most will receive around 0.5 inches of rain which is manageable and won’t pose a flood threat. Severe weather threat remains very limited but is not totally off the board of possibilities just yet.
We dry out and cool down only some for Thanksgiving Thursday. Temperatures will be above normal for both morning lows and afternoon highs Thursday. We might see a patch or two of light fog early Thursday morning. That is likely to be the only weather issue we deal with on Thanksgiving.
Black Friday shoppers will enjoy comfortable temperatures Thursday night into early Friday morning. We won’t rule out a stray shower or two Friday, but most should remain dry.
By the weekend, a stronger cold front will look to arrive. Right now long-range weather guidance still hasn’t worked out the exact timing of this system. For now, it looks like rain and maybe some storms will be likely during the second half of Saturday leading into early Sunday morning. That could be problematic for the LSU home game Saturday night and the Bayou Classic revelry down in New Orleans. But this is a low confidence forecast at this time so be sure to check back with us in the coming days as we fine-tune things. This cold front is expected to bring another chill to the air as we move from November into December.
