FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler air lasts into Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Keep the jacket or sweatshirt handy as you’ll probably want sleeves again tomorrow. Cold air will continue to filter into the local area behind our passed cold front.
Early Sunday religious observers will head out into 40-degree temperatures Sunday morning. With plenty of sunshine in the forecast, afternoon highs will climb about 20 to 25 degrees in the low--to-possibly-mid-60s.
Monday morning will also be a chilly one with lows in the low 40s. By Monday afternoon, winds will begin to shift back around from the south. This will lead to a steady warming trend into Tuesday.
Our next storm system and cold front are set to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday. Severe weather threat looks to be very limited but is not at zero percent at this time. The best likelihood for seeing strong storms will be Tuesday late afternoon into the evening.
A weak cold front will arrive Wednesday morning. This front won’t have the temperature drop our previous fronts have delivered. It will still make for quite the Thanksgiving Thursday. Temperatures will be near normal during the afternoon topping out in the low 70s. Thanksgiving is expected to remain dry for just about everyone. The same will be said about Black Friday although temperatures will be a few degrees warmer.
Long-range weather models are starting to suggest an earlier arrival of the next storm system and cold front. We now are moving the brunt of the rains into the day on Saturday. This means watch out for rain and possibly some storms for the LSU home game and the Bayou Classic in NOLA. This weekend cold front will deliver a blast of cold air with highs only in the mid-50s for back to school and work Monday, Dec. 2.
