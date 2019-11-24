FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather to end the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today might be a touch cool for some, but otherwise, the weather is going to be beautiful to end the weekend. We’ll see lots of sunshine and comfortably cool temperatures by afternoon.
Expect highs to reach the low to mid 60s. The evening will be crisp so be sure to have a jacket ready for Sunday night plans. It will be chilly Monday morning as lows dip into the upper 30s and low 40s across the local area.
We stay dry Monday as we await our next storm system. The storm system will start to impact the local area on Tuesday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected with most of the activity confined to the afternoon and evening.
Severe weather doesn’t look to be a widespread issue, but we can’t totally rule out a strong storm or two Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Damaging winds and a brief, weak tornado are the main concerns. A cold front will push through Wednesday morning triggering widespread rains. Most will receive less than 0.5″ of rain. Only a slight cooldown will come from this cold front.
The Thanksgiving forecast is looking really nice with above-average temperatures and dry conditions prevailing. Black Friday shoppers will also enjoy comfortable temperatures. A stray shower will be possible by Friday afternoon.
Another storm system is set to arrive Saturday into early Sunday morning. Rain appears likely especially during the second half of Saturday. That could spell bad news for LSU football fans and Bayou Classic tailgaters.
A stronger cold front will move through early Sunday bringing a bigger drop off in temperature as we head back to work and school 12/2 and 12/3.
