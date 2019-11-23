Top-ranked Tigers back home for game against Arkansas Razorbacks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is back at Tiger Stadium for the first time in about a month when the top-ranked Tigers host Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The game will air on ESPN.
LSU is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the fourth straight week and the Tigers hold the top spot in the USA Today Coaches poll for the second consecutive week.
The Tigers are coming off a 58-37 win over Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford. LSU set the school-record for yards in a conference game with 714 against the Rebels. It also ranks as the third-most yards in a game featuring two SEC teams in league history.
Read more sports headlines by visiting the 9Sports webpage.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.