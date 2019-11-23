Man accused of raping juvenile he allegedly met on Snapchat

(WAFB) - Detectives from the Zachary Police Department arrested Darion Parker, 21, after receiving reports Parker sexually assaulted a juvenile he knew through Snapchat.
Arrest documents state Parker transported the juvenile to a public park in his vehicle and made several sexual demands. At one point, Parker allegedly threatened to use a handgun that was visible in the vehicle to coerce the juvenile to comply with his demands, an arrest document states.
Investigators were able to locate Parker and booked him into East Baton Rouge Prison on a forcible second-degree rape charge.
