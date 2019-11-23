Inmate on the run from Mississippi since May arrested in Ascension Parish Saturday

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Acting on a tip, deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Roderick Varnado, 29, who escaped from the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections in May 2019.
Deputies were informed that Varnado was in Ascension Parish Friday, Nov. 22. He was later located at a residence in Geismar Saturday, Nov. 23. Deputies said Varnado was taken into custody without incident.
Deputies booked Varnado into Ascension Parish Jail where he will remain until he is transported back into the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections at a later date.
